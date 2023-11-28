Teen faces charges after chase that ended in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 15-year-old faces charges after they led police on a multi-county chase that ended in a crash during the weekend.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy said a speeding car blew past them on Elk River Road.

The deputy turned around to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t stop.

Investigators say the driver reached speeds more than 100 mph and hit the guard rail several times, leading officers into Clay County.

The driver eventually crashed over an embankment and into a tree.

Investigators say inside the car were two 15-year-olds. Both were taken back to their guardians, and the driver was charged.

