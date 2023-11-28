Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Association help local kids through Christmas initiatives

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Raleigh County Deputies Association are helping underprivileged kids through two different Christmas initiatives, and they need your help.

From now until Sunday, December 10, the Deputies Association will be taking monetary donations to help fund their annual “Shop with a Deputy” event. Those funds will go toward purchasing Christmas presents for kids who participate.

You can also drop off new, unopened toys to the department until Wednesday, December 20. Those presents will be dispersed to children whose families may be facing financial hardship this Christmas.

Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday says both of these fundraisers are a great way to get into the Christmas spirit and make a difference in a child’s life.

“You actually, I think, get more out of it than- or as much out of it than the kids do,” Canaday shared. “You get to interact with the kids; you get to interact with the families. The feeling that you get doing that, I think, is really what the Christmas season is about.”

Due to the rise in phone scams, the deputies will not be asking for donations by phone. Instead, you can drop off money (and toys) at the department at 308 Ned Payne Drive in Beckley, or give it to a deputy if you know one.

“Shop with a Deputy” will take place on December 10.

