Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a father and son were found shot to death inside a home in Henrico on Monday.

Police say officers were called to a home on Little Five Loop after 11:30 a.m. for a reported death.

When officers arrived, they found Malcolm Moody, 38, of Henrico, and Albert Moody Jr., 70, of Henrico shot to death inside the home.

Officers stayed on the crime scene until sundown, looking for any details to further what they are now calling a homicide investigation.

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency
Crews respond to early morning transformer explosion
UPDATE: Crews respond to early morning transformer explosion
First weekend of Bluefield’s “Mistletoe Market” gets rave reviews from Holiday of Lights guests
First weekend of Bluefield’s “Mistletoe Market” gets rave reviews from Holiday of Lights guests

Latest News

Judge Derek Swope retiring next month
Judge Derek Swope retiring next month
Birthdays: 11.28.23
Birthdays: 11.28.23
Avoid scams on Giving Tuesday
In Focus Preview: “We Need To Talk” latest installment is “Wild and Wonderful” by Je’Dah Madison
In Focus: “We Need To Talk” latest installment is “Wild and Wonderful” by Je’Dah Madison