Pleasant Valley Road to experience day closure

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 15/6, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed on Monday, December 4, from milepost 0.28 to milepost 0.29 for a pipe culvert replacement.

The closure will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

