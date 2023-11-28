Passenger suddenly exits Southwest plane through emergency door at New Orleans airport

Deputies say the man was believed to have been suffering from a mental health emergency. (ZED WEBSTER)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Deputies in Louisiana say a man was taken to the hospital after he allegedly opened a Southwest plane’s emergency door and exited onto the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto says a 38-year-old man, who they believe is from Atlanta, opened the emergency exit door to leave a stationary plane at Concourse B. The man reportedly climbed onto the wing of the plane and jumped to the ground.

Ground personnel were able to quickly capture the man near the plane and hold him until Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene.

The aircraft had not departed the gate or pushed back at the time of the incident.

Deputies say the man was believed to have been suffering from a mental health emergency and was taken to the hospital.

There was no indication that the man left any items on the plane and he was not found in possession of any weapons.

Sheriff Lopinto says he does not anticipate filing criminal charges, but the investigation has been handed over to federal authorities.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson released the following statement:

“We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our Customers for their inconvenience.”

Despite the disruption, no injuries were reported during the incident.

The flight departed for Atlanta and continued to its terminating destination of Baltimore after the plane was swapped, according to the Southwest spokesperson.

A video posted to TikTok with over 1.5 million views shows passengers being escorted off the plane back into the airport’s boarding area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

