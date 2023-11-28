Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Authorities in Massachusetts said they’ve recovered more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail.

Newton Police say a car chase led them to a trunk filled with mail that was taken from mailboxes throughout the area.

“The entire trunk of the vehicle was filled with mail that they had allegedly fished out of mailboxes in the area, as well as some other items like face masks and different items that might help conceal them and help them carry out the crime,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.

They could also face federal charges in connection with the stolen mail.

