New North Side light display in Bluefield WV honors “Lil’ Tony” Webster

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -The City of Bluefield, West Virginia has unveiled a new light display, but it wasn’t in a park or plaza. The lights are in Bluefield’s North Side, a place where the city hasn’t placed Christmas decorations before.

This display pays tribute to the late Anthony Alexander Webster III or “Lil’ Tony” as he was known by many in the community. Lil Tony passed away in 2019 when he was only seventeen years old. Now, the city of Bluefield is keeping his memory alive in this light display which proudly features the number five, the number he wore while playing for the Bluefield High School football team. Many of his family members were at the display’s grand opening, and one member says these new decorations mean “everything” to Lil Tony’s family and to the community who knew his name.

“Just to be able to drive by and see something that reminds us of him and to keep his memory alive in a town that he meant... so much to and in such a little bit of time...” says Derrick Blevins, Uncle of Lil’ Tony Webster, “...There’s not a person in this town that doesn’t know Lil’ Tony personally or know of Lil’ Tony, so it will mean a lot, and I’m sure a lot of people in Bluefield will drive by and take a look or take a picture in front of it.”

Blevins thanks the city workers who first envisioned this project for making it a special holiday season for the family of Lil’ Tony. He says his favorite part of the new display are the words, “#5 forever,” a phrase which signifies his legacy in the hearts of the people who knew him best and now in the area he loved forever.

