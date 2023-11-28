Mon Health P3 Program receives Rural Health Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mon Health program is receiving its proper flowers by ensuring new mothers get theirs with the care they need.

“We know a lot about postpartum depression, but we don’t talk a lot about anxiety, postpartum anxiety, postpartum OCD, and post-partum mood disorders. So, now that we’re doing more screenings, we’re coming to terms with that there’s more than just post partum depression,” said Jennifer Bender, a Registered Nurse at Mon Health.

Bender, like her colleagues around the country, are being asked to do more with less.

At Mon Health in Morgantown, the Progressing Through Postpartum Program, or P3 Program, is excelling and taking new leaps within their field.

The P3 is a program that screens mothers before, after, and during pregnancy in order to detect any anxiety, depression, and mood swings. The program was recently awarded the West Virginia Rural Health Association Award, an award that recognizes excellence in rural health.

“It’s again very hard to know that the feelings you’re having are just ‘I’m just one of those new moms’ or ‘This is a little outside the realm of normal’. So, often family members or support people are saying ‘Well, just calm down’. It’s not that simple, so there is treatment and there’s support in lots of different sources. We just want people to come and get the support they need.”

While there isn’t a specific formula on how to treat mothers dealing with Postpartum symptoms, those working in the P3 Program are trying to stay ahead of the curve by utilizing technology in a unique way.

“The innovation is using text message over an app or a phone call because today’s families do not answer the phone. It’s cutting that barrier of getting to talk to them, getting intervention and saying ‘You’ve got a new baby; you’re probably sleeping in the morning’. That’s when I’m calling you, and you may not have your voicemail set up. You may not check your voicemails. So, this is a text message you can respond to whenever you get to it and we will respond to you within 24 hours.”

Although the technology that makes this communication transparent is important, the nurses that are reaching as a space of comfort is even a more crucial part of the process. Lora McDonald is a perinatal social worker who works first hand with this form of communication.

“You’re never going to hear me say that I understand what you’re going through right now because I don’t,” McDonald said. “But being able to be a supportive ear and help them feel a little bit less alone and be a resource for them when they don’t know where to turn and they don’t know who to ask their questions. Really, it’s so rewarding. It’s so fun, and I really love it.”

The P3 Program will continue to evolve and do so with continued help from technology; and the continued bridging of gaps.

“We have a really good network of therapists that off telehealth services and physiatrists that offer telehealth. So, we’re able to bridge a mom in a really rural area that might not have that option with a therapist that’s in Morgantown that just offers telehealth services for them. It really breaks down those geographic barriers and those working around those systemic barriers. So, it’s definitely a challenge for constantly trying to find ways to work around that and find ways to kind of bridge those gaps that people might be experiencing.”

