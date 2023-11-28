Location finalized for potential low cost spay-neuter clinic

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The location for a potential low cost spay-neuter clinic in Mercer County has been finalized. Rachel Sawyers is the community chairperson on the low cost spay-neuter task force.

She says the task force has decided on putting the clinic in a space at the Blue Prince Plaza in Green Valley. Sawyers says they were also considering the former Veterinary Associates building on Cumberland Road in Bluefield, W.Va.

Sawyers says that building is not an option anymore because it is in the process of being sold. She says the space at the Blue Prince Plaza is a better fit in the end due to it having a clean slate that they can shape into what they need.

“It would just be very difficult to service the animals in a spay-neuter environment efficiently in that building. So with the Blue Prince Plaza, it’s all one level, it’s just a straight shot,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers says she would like to have the clinic open by next spring if everything goes according to plan.

