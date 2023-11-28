Location finalized for potential low cost spay-neuter clinic

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The location for a potential low cost spay-neuter clinic in Mercer County has been finalized. Rachel Sawyers is the community chairperson on the low cost spay-neuter task force.

She says the task force has decided on putting the clinic in a space at the Blue Prince Plaza in Green Valley. Sawyers says they were also considering the former Veterinary Associates building on Cumberland Road in Bluefield, W.Va.

Sawyers says that building is not an option anymore because it is in the process of being sold. She says the space at the Blue Prince Plaza is a better fit in the end due to it having a clean slate that they can shape into what they need.

“It would just be very difficult to service the animals in a spay-neuter environment efficiently in that building. So with the Blue Prince Plaza, it’s all one level, it’s just a straight shot,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers says she would like to have the clinic open by next spring if everything goes according to plan.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Latest News

C-yhajia “Ajia” Hurt, 14, was last seen in the Oak Drive area of Princeton wearing white...
WVSP seeking runaway juvenile
Location finalized for clinic
Location finalized for low cost spay neuter clinic
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Association help local kids through Christmas...
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Association help local kids through Christmas initiatives
Gov. Justice presents $5M check to Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg
Gov. Justice presents $5M check to Greenbrier Valley Airport
Winterplace Ski Resort
Winterplace Ski Resort makes first snow of the season