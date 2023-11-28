Gov. Justice presents $5M check to Greenbrier Valley Airport

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, November 28, Governor Jim Justice presented a $5 million check to the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg.

Airport Director Martha Livesay tells WVVA that this money will be used to update the airport inside and out.

“One million of it will be used for the renovation of the terminal. We’ve needed that for many years, and that will keep our airport moving forward,” she explained. “The other four million will be used to continue the width of our runway...”

This summer, the airport was able to widen its runway to one hundred feet, which was the first time it had been completely repaved in more than 60 years; however, leaders needed additional funds to widen it an extra fifty feet.

Those on the airport’s board say the widened runway will open the facility to serving larger carriers and providing additional safety margins for landings.

All while making it more desirable for future business.

“It gives the airport a new lease on life for decades going forward to have the 150-foot runway and the new paving,” said Michael Rose, Chairman of the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority. “We’ll have new LED lights as part of the next phase, so the airport’s in a position to continue to produce revenue and be a key driver of economics here in the region for decades.”

Following the presentation, Governor Justice shared his happiness for providing these much-needed funds to the airport, and, as a frequent flyer himself, says he is excited to see those improvements come to life.

“The net of the whole thing is the airport is the heart, and that’s all there is to it. To any growth- any economic growth in any community it’s the airport. That’s where it all starts...Everything happens with the airport.”

Livesay says the airport is not ready to reveal their plans for the terminal expansion just yet. While they do have a dollar figure, she says they are continually reworking layouts to ensure the best outcome for passengers. She tells WVVA that those plans should be unveiled around the new year.

