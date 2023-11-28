In Focus: “We Need To Talk” latest installment is “Wild and Wonderful” by Je’Dah Madison

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this week’s installment of In Focus we are sitting down with Lori McKinney and Je’Dah Madison to talk about the series “We Need To Talk” and Je’Dah’s song “Wild and Wonderful”.

A Community Conversation on the video will be held 11/30 at Stages Music School. You;re invited to share your story, make connections, and discover ways you can tap in to movements for change.

More on the series here.

