Cold and blustery this morning. Snow flurries continue up until lunch time

Today is going to be the coldest day this week, while tomorrow morning is going to be the coldest morning of the week. High temperatures are steady in the upper 20s and low 30s across our area this morning. A lot of us are seeing some snow flurries falling, but there shouldn’t be too much accumulation outside of elevations above 3,500 feet. As we head into the afternoon, we’ll see the snow begin to taper off. Sunshine returns this afternoon, but despite that, temperatures won’t be getting much higher than the upper 20s and low 30s. This will keep us below freezing for most of the day.

Today is going to be frigid, with highs in the 20s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tonight will be getting even colder. We’re going to be sitting in the mid to low teens through tomorrow morning. Winds will start to die down this evening, not picking up again until Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be trending warmer, reaching up into the mid 40s. We’re looking to remain sunny just about all day long, which will be a welcome change.

At the end of the week, a system approaches bringing us more rain. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, more clouds start to build in, but temps will keep climbing. We’ll be sitting in the 50s through the weekend. Rain will begin building in on Friday, leading to showers for the better part of the day. Rain will continue through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.