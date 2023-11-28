Church to stage dinner theater

Veronica Conley directs and stars
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield First Church of the Nazarene is staging a holiday dinner theater production starting this weekend.

“Shooting Star at Studio 66″ will be live on stage on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. Doors open at 4:30 and event starts at 5 p.m.

Pastor C. Sherrill Michael said the play takes place in the 1980s in a Hollywood studio as a script that has been written on a word processor is lost.

Starting from scratch, cast members try to come up with various ideas for another one, including plots for shows that would later become hits, like “Friends.”

However, at that time no one thought a script based on friends living in a New York apartment building would work.

But the overall message, Michael said, is about humility and seeing other people as being equal.

“The title has a double meaning,” he said, and someone is actually shot. “But there’s also a lot of humor.”

They do come up with a script at the last minute, he added.

Veronica Conley is the director and star, with Kevin Neese playing the other leading role along with a total cast of 10.

Michael said it is a full dinner, including “marry me” chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, a salad, rolls and dessert.

Prices are $35 for front row seats, $30 for second row and $25 for third row. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the church’s Facebook page and leaving a message, call or text 540-986-5700, or stop by the church Monday through Friday.

The church is located at 1400 Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

