Beckley Christmas Parade set for Saturday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m.

Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events said that as of November 28, over 70 entries have been pre-registered representing schools, organizations, churches, businesses, and others, but there is still time to enter as the deadline is November 30. Entry forms are available at Beckley Events or call 304-256-1776.

The YMCA’s Spirit of Beckley honorees Richard and Beth Jarrell will be the Parade Grand Marshals. This year’s theme is Christmas Villages. Marching bands from seven schools and the Mount Hope Regional Band will be featured in addition to numerous floats, vehicles, and walking units. Parade Emcee will be Lola Rizer.

Line-up for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School for floats and vehicles; people riding on floats can arrive around 10 am. Bands and walking units will line up at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza between 10:00 and 10:30 am and will be inserted into the parade as it arrives on Neville Street. The parade can be viewed along Neville Street (from the Beckley Intermodal Gateway to Heber), part of Heber Street, plus Main Street to Kanawha, and circling onto Prince Street, ending at Leslie C. Gates Place. Beckley Police Department has decided to extend the parade route a block (to Kanawha Street) due to the length of the parade.

Mount Hope Regional Band’s Brass Group will be performing near the portable stage and The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre before the parade arrives downtown.

The Elite Academy will be offering chili, blankets, and coats at Word Park Gazebo. Theatre West Virginia’s Training Academy plans to set up a booth with information about their upcoming youth theatre classes.

After the parade, awards will be presented at the Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre lobby. Plus, WVU Tech will offer opportunities to take photos with Monty Elf and Santa and Mrs. Claus for an hour following the parade.

