Wyoming County woman sentenced on drug charge

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County woman has been sentenced to one to five years in prison on a drug related charge.

Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Gregory Bishop said Courtney Reed, 29, of Herdon, pled guilty on Nov. 20 to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

During an investigation by the Mullens Police Department that stemmed from a tip, Reed was found to possess digital scales commonly used for weighing controlled substances, syringes commonly used to administer controlled substances, and individually packaged controlled substance powder, Bishop said.

The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory later determined the controlled substances to be Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin and Xylazine.

“This is a good example of the public working hand in hand with law enforcement,” said Bishop, “What started out as a tip resulted in a felony arrest and conviction.”

Bishop also cautioned about the presence of Xylazine, a drug used to sedate animals.

“Xylazine is a non-opioid sedative or tranquilizer not approved for use in people,” he said, “and it is increasingly being detected in Fentanyl seizures. Because it is a non-opioid, Naloxone (Narcan) will not reverse its effects.”

Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case. Corporal J. Payne and Officer K. Cole of the Mullens Police department investigated the crimes.

Bishop praised their “hard and thorough work” on the case.

Reed remains incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.

