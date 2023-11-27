Thanksgiving travelers exceed Turnpike’s expectations

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Turnpike says last week’s transactions exceeded estimates for Thanksgiving travel.

According to the Department of Transportation, more than 724,000 transactions were completed between Tuesday, November 21, and Sunday, November 26, 10,000 more transactions than expected for the week.

“The WV Turnpike was well prepared for a heavy influx of traffic during Thanksgiving week,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Toll Operations, Maintenance crews, Courtesy patrol, Traffic Flaggers, State Police Troop 7, and Dispatch Center for their commitment this week to ensure traffic ran as smoothly as possible.”

The busiest day for travel was Sunday with just more than 160,000 transactions. The Turnpike says only 67,000 transactions were clocked on Thanksgiving Day.

