Summers County Sheriff's Department seeking person of interest identity

Summers Co. person of interest
Summers Co. person of interest(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest.

SCSD posted the photo of a man on their Facebook but gave no indication of why he is a person of interest.

If you have any information about the individual pictured, contact SCSD at 304-466-7111 or through Facebook messenger.

