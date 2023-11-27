Summers County Sheriff’s Department seeking person of interest identity
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest.
SCSD posted the photo of a man on their Facebook but gave no indication of why he is a person of interest.
If you have any information about the individual pictured, contact SCSD at 304-466-7111 or through Facebook messenger.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.