Summers County Sheriff’s Department seeking person of interest identity

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest.

SCSD posted the photo of a man on their Facebook but gave no indication of why he is a person of interest.

If you have any information about the individual pictured, contact SCSD at 304-466-7111 or through Facebook messenger.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.