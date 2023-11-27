Princeton moves Christmas Parade to Dec. 4

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual Princeton Christmas Parade has been moved from Friday night to Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Princeton Mayor David Graham said the move was made as a result of Princeton High School’s victory over Bridgeport Friday night and subsequent trip to the state Class AAA football championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Wheeling.

Graham said the players, the Princeton Senior High School Band, cheerleaders and other people associated with the parade and school will travel to Wheeling on Friday and would not be here for the parade.

They are an integral part of the parade, he said, so the move to Monday will allow everyone to participate, as well as the fans who may plan to go to Wheeling Friday for the game at noon on Saturday.

Princeton will face Martinsburg for the state AAA championship.

This is the first time in the school’s history Princeton has played for the state championship.

