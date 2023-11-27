“National Adoption Month” raises awareness of children in the foster system

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -November is National Adoption Month and one foster care agency with a location in Princeton is using the holiday to recognize those who have welcomed a child in their lives and to encourage others to do the same.

StepStone Family and Youth Services of West Virginia work to unite children with foster or adopted families or, if possible, reunite them with their biological parents. They say there’s more than six thousand children in the foster care system in West Virginia alone. Throughout the month of November, StepStone has been using their Facebook page to give the spotlight to families who are helping to decrease that number by adopting. We spoke to Tina Gray-Russell, a foster parent recruitment manager for StepStone Family & Youth Services who has been working in foster care for over 20 years. She says letting a child stay in the state foster system for a long period of time can have long-lasting effects, including trouble finding work, getting into college, and meeting personal goals. However, you have the power to help change that.

“...No matter how much time you spend with the foster child, it could impact who that child is going to be for the rest of their lives. The outcomes for a child if they have one adult in their life that’s committed to them is extremely more positive than if they don’t have that one adult. That one foster parent who they felt like really cared about them and gave them a loving... and stable home, could make an impact on that child that could last a lifetime,”

If you would like to help kids in the foster system, Gray-Russell encourages you to go to the StepStone website for more information. She adds, if you can’t foster or adopt, you can still support these kids through donations and referring friends who may be interested in adoption.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.