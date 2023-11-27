Man arrested after manhunt following apparent shooting in SWVA

ST. PAUL, Va. (WYMT) - The Saint Paul Police Department reports they have arrested one man following a report of an apparent gunshot wound on Friday, Nov. 24.

Those in living in Saint Paul and the surrounding areas had been urged to shelter in place until the man, Anthony Warren, had been taken into custody. Police at the time considered him armed and dangerous.

Earlier, police and Castlewood Fire and Rescue to dispatched to tend to one person who had reportedly been shot. That patient was identified and later airlifted by Virginia State Police Medflight II, police said.

