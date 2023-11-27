Law enforcement warns against the “red flags” of Cyber Monday shopping scams

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Holiday shopping deals can be hard to say no to, but what if some of those deals are just too good to be true? Local law enforcement says your chances of being scammed rise during this time of year, especially on Cyber Monday when millions will be shopping online.

“I think there’s always a risk when you’re shopping online at any time of the year, but particularly this time of year when scammers and hackers know that the people are gonna be using those services more,” shared Detective Michael Deems with the Beckley Police Department.

Detective Deems tells WVVA that that perfect price can come with a greater cost than you ever imagined, and sometimes all it takes is one click on the wrong website, email or social media post to compromise your personal information.

“Usually, they’re going to be flashy and...they’re always gonna say the best deals and the newest deals or the best price, lowest price. They’re always going to appeal to saving money, generally.”

Deems says some ways to protect yourself this shopping season include:

-Using secure websites, which can be denoted with a lock in the corner of the web search

- Creating strong passwords for accounts

-Regularly monitoring your financial statements

- Denying websites access to saving your login information for future purchases

However, even with the most careful planning, accidents sometimes happen, and Detective Deems says things can quickly make a turn for the worse when hackers are involved.

He adds that their biggest issue when following a successful scam is tracking down the parties responsible because most are not even located within the United States. This can make it difficult to track any illegal activity back to them, which is why you need to be taking steps to help.

“It can be almost instantly, so if there’s any time- any time you feel like there’s been a breach of your personal information, you need to report that immediately first and foremost to your financial institution, and then you can contact the FBI’s tip line or your local law enforcement.”

You can access that FBI tip line by visiting www.ic3.gov. Last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigations received more than 800,000 complaints, totaling roughly $10 million in losses.

Click here to read the FBI’s public service announcement for holiday shopping scams.

