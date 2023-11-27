Judge Derek Swope retiring next month

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope is retiring at the end of December.

Swope was first elected to the 9th Judicial Circuit Court position in 2000 and was last reelected in 2016 to the eight-year term.

In his letter of retirement from the position, Swope said it would be effective at the end of this year.

“I was elected to serve as Circuit Court Judge on November of 2000, and at the end of this year will have served on the bench for twenty-three years,” he said in the letter. “It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as circuit judge over the years on behalf of the citizens of Mercer County and the state of West Virginia.”

According to the state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, applications are being accepted through the Governor’s Office to appoint a replacement on the bench to serve until Swope’s current term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 and interviews for his replacement will be held on Jan. 5, 2024.

The seat will be on the ballot for the general election next year.

