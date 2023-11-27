Infant mortality rate hits highest increase in two decades

The U.S. infant mortality rate rose three percent last year, the largest increase in two decades.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here’s a scary new statistic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: the U.S. infant mortality rate rose three percent last year, the largest increase in two decades.

“Three percent is particularly alarming, and it’s the first time we’ve seen that rate go up in over 20 years,” said Dr. Mathew Weimer, Chief Medical Officer at Valley Health. He is also voicing concern on behalf of our tri-state region.

West Virginia and Ohio are on the higher rating scale of infant mortality with Kentucky not far behind.

“It’s not terribly surprising to me as a health care provider that we are challenged in this way,” Weimer said.

Health indicators across many metrics show the challenges among pregnant women in our region. Weimer says big determinants include access to care during, and especially directly after pregnancy.

“It has to do with social determinants of health. The things in our lives beyond direct health care that impact our outcomes,” Weimer said. “It’s really important that we as a health care community and a larger community look at the full picture of why this is happening.”

It’s a big problem on an even bigger scale. In our region, Weimer hopes to combat the issue by providing quality care.

“That’s the key. People need health care, and often when they need it, they need it now or very soon,” Weimer said. “It’s about opening those doors and letting people feel safe, letting it be affordable and accessible.”

The CDC’s report also noted larger increases for two of the leading causes of infant deaths — maternal complications and bacterial meningitis.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

