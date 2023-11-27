Grown Here at Home: Sweet Providence Farm tree lot open for business in Roanoke

The giant inflatable Frosty in the Hunting Hills Shopping Plaza means the Sweet Providence Farm tree lot in Roanoke is open for business.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The giant inflatable Frosty in the Hunting Hills Shopping Plaza means the Sweet Providence Farm tree lot in Roanoke is open for business. Chris Shockley has been working for Sweet Providence Farm for three years. He helps to harvest the trees.

“The trees don’t just come from Sweet Providence Farm. They come from farms all over. Christiansburg and Floyd has several different family farms that we pull from. In a good growing year, [the trees] typically grow a foot per year. But if there’s a drought or there are harvesting problems or lack of sun, for whatever reason, then it can diminish [the growth] to almost zero,” Chris explained.

Despite the drought we’re in, Chris says this year’s harvest is a good one. They have teams working every day to harvest trees and bring them to the tree lot. There are several varieties to choose from, so once you find the perfect tree, they shake it to get rid of any debris, then they bring it to the saw station.

“When the trees are harvested, sap from inside of the trunk comes and seals the end [of the trunk], which keeps the water from evaporating prematurely. So, we’ll cut off some of the lower limbs and give a clean cut at the end so that it drinks water,” Chris said.

The tree goes through the baler where it’s wrapped in netting. They’ll even take the tree to your car and tie it down for you. Plus, if you need a wreath, they have those, too.

“I just love my job. People come and they know what they want. It’s simple they’re always in a good mood,” Chris said.

The Sweet Providence Farm Tree Lot is located in the Hunting Hills Shopping Plaza at 4210 Franklin Road SW, in Roanoke. It’s open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you’d like to cut your own tree, you can drive out to their Cut & Choose Farm located on 3313 Floyd Highway N, in Floyd. It’s open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

