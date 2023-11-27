Frigid air settles in for the start of the week. Wind chill in the single digits possible tomorrow morning

Temperatures will be down in the low to mid 30s on Monday.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
This morning we’re going to see the chance for some upslope snow showers, mainly along our western facing slopes. It will be cold enough for our upper elevations of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties to see a dusting to an inch of accumulation. The rest of us will be cold and dry today. Winds will be strong, and when combined with the cold air, we’ll see wind chills in the 20s and teens this morning, with single digit wind chills possible Tuesday morning. High temperatures on Monday will be sitting in the mid 30s, with most looking at the possibility of staying around freezing or lower all day on Tuesday.

Snow flurries to start out this morning, but cold temperatures will stick around all day.
A Wind Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for Giles, Bland, Wythe, and northwestern Pocahontas counties. We could see winds from anywhere between 15 and 30 miles per hour in these spots, with gusts of up to 50s possible.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect today at 1 PM.
The strongest winds will hit overnight tonight into tomorrow, giving us single digit wind chills possible tomorrow. A stay snow flurry will continue to be possible overnight, with lows down in the 20s. Tuesday morning will be frigid, and highs will be struggling to get out of the 20s in most areas. We’ll see more sun on Tuesday with winds dying down a little bit Tuesday night. Temperatures will be dipping into the teens overnight.

Wind chill tomorrow will be in the teens and single digits.
