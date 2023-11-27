Forest Service: Containment on Matts Creek fire within reach

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Containment of the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties is the goal by “end of shift” Monday, said the US Forest Service Monday, November 27.

As of Monday morning, the fire was 95% contained after burning 11,020 acres (about 17 square miles). That’s up from 93% Sunday.

Some reconnaissance and repair work remains within the interior of the burned area to ensure it is secure and safe for public reentry, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire, which began November 12 in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, is still undetermined, according to investigators, but they say it was not caused naturally.

Matts Creek fire map... 11.27.23 (US Forest Service)

