First weekend of Bluefield’s “Mistletoe Market” gets rave reviews from Holiday of Lights guests

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -This marked the first weekend of the annual “Holiday of Lights” at the Bluefield City Park. West Virginia’s Christmas City also debuted some changes to their traditional light display.

The Holiday of Lights brings a long line of cars to the park every year. This year, however, the ever-popular light display was joined by some new additions in the form of a mini carnival and the “Mistletoe Market.” Although it’s only been open since Black Friday, the changes have been very popular with both kids and parents alike.

“I think it’s good. It’s so cool,” says Gabriel, a young Mistletoe Market shopper.

“This is a neat little cozy feel, almost like you’re on the Hallmark channel,” says Carmella Brady, who was getting a treat to eat with her family.

There’s more than just rides and shopping here, however. You can also grab a bite to eat, make a Christmas craft, meet Santa Claus, or take a trolley tour of the Holiday of Lights. Those we spoke to say they love being able to find such festive family fun in their own backyard.

“I’m spending the weekend with my grandbabies. And to bring them to something like this locally and not have to travel has meant everything in the world to me,” says Trella Coppola, while enjoying watching her grandchildren have fun on the merry go round.

“...This is the most amazing place. It has cool and fun rides and there’s so many cool lights,” says Scarlet Huffman, one of her grandchildren.

“Come to the carnival it is beautiful here,” added Sofia Coppola, another grandchild.

Some who came to the market were unaware of the changes that were made - such as Alanah and Alijah, twins who came to the park to celebrate their eighth birthday, only to stumble across an even bigger birthday surprise.

“It’s my birthday today, and I saw Santa and I said I wanted a PS5,” says Alijah.

“We went to see Santa. That was fun... I told him what I want for Christmas and everything,” says Alanah.

Vendors at the Mistletoe Market had high praise as well. While they hoped for more customers, those we spoke to say they loved being a part of this living Christmas village.

“I think it’s great. We were just walking around earlier, and the kids and I were saying how it’s so much more fun to walk through everything and see it up close and take pictures than driving,” says Marie Ronhovde, selling peanut brittle for the Cornerstone Apostolic Church.

“Please come and enjoy and help support all the local that you can,” says Dianna Blankenship, with the Landmark First Church of God hot chocolate stand.

“Just make sure you dress warm, because it’s cold,” added Bridgette Russell, also with the Landmark First Church of God.

Despite the heavy traffic through the Holiday of Lights, everyone we spoke to say they had no trouble finding a place to park thanks to the city workers positioned to help direct traffic.

