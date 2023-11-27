Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A 4-year-old girl was found dead after she and her caregiver, Brittany Slaughter, were reported missing.

On November 17, Slaughter was found, and she told police where the child was and what reportedly happened to her. Slaughter claimed it was an accident. In a court hearing Monday, officials said the toddler, Chloe Darnell, may have been the victim of severe corporal punishment.

A Whitley County deputy said Adam Hayes interviewed three times and told a different story each time about where he was when Darnell fell from a small shelf in her bedroom.

The deputy said Hayes claimed they performed CPR for six hours, but they never called for EMS.

“He was high. He had drugs in the house and she was deceased,” Lt. David Lassiter explained.

Slaughter also told police Hayes would spank or hit Darnell so hard that she would have to step in to stop it.

Autopsy results are not complete but did show signs of various injuries to her head and chest.

“Ribs were found to have separation or fractures,” Lassiter said.

Slaughter and Hayes were both charged with murder.

The judge agreed to lower Slaughter’s bond to $250,000, but kept the bond for Hayes at $500,000; the case will go to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Prosecutors and police said experts at the University of Tennessee will determine more of the cause and manner of death once an autopsy is finished.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.