Crews respond to fire in Falls Mills, Virginia

FALLS MILLS, VA. (WVVA) - A fire reportedly that fire has broke out at 979 Brushfork Road.

Mercer County Dispatch initially received the call at 4:23 and upon gathering further information notified the proper jurisdiction.

That jurisdiction is Tazewell County EMS.

This blaze is reportedly right at the state line in the Falls Mills, Virginia area and in the vicinity of Ron’s Kwik Stop.

Limited details are known at this time as crews work to contain the blaze.

