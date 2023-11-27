Cable to be installed across Rt. 460 in Princeton Sunday morning

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Motorists should be aware that fiber optic cable will be installed across Rt. 460 in Princeton early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Logan-based Superior Pocahontas, the company performing the work, said the installation will be in the vicinity of Ramey Toyota.

Traffic will only come to a “rolling stop” as the work is being done so there should be no traffic backups.

The job will start at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday and should not take more than an hour.

