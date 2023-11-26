WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
One dead following early morning crash in Mercer County
Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
[Insert Caption Here]
Thanksgiving shooting leaves two dead in Tazewell County
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Police investigating after “shots fired” call at Mercer County Dairy Queen
Princeton advances to its first state championship in a crazy shootout over Bridgeport
Princeton advances to its first state championship in a crazy shootout over Bridgeport

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
Bluefield's first "Youth Pop-Up Shop" lets kids participate in Small Business Saturday
Bluefield’s first “Youth Pop-Up Shop” lets kids participate in Small Business Saturday
Local merchants featured at the Clover Club for Small Business Saturday
Local merchants featured at the Clover Club for Small Business Saturday