Police investigating after “shots fired” call at Mercer County Dairy Queen

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening(Canva)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Mercer County Dispatch, W.Va. State Police and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating a report of “shots fired” at the Dairy Queen restaurant on Oakvale Road in Mercer County. Dispatch reports the call reporting shots fired came in at 7:34 Saturday night.

Dispatch was unable to confirm if shots were indeed fired, or if anyone was injured as of this story being published.

As of around 9:00 p.m. Saturday, the investigation remains ongoing. WVVA will continue to follow this story, and bring you the details as we learn more.

