One dead following early morning crash in Mercer County

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One person is dead and two others injured following two separate accident scenes in Mercer County Saturday morning.

According to Cpt. Jesse J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 20 near Athens at approximately 3:22 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, Ruble reports officers found two separate accident scenes that they found to be related.

Officers were able to determine that a Chevy Tahoe had crossed the center line, and struck a dirt bike which was being operated without lighting. While the Tahoe was in the roadway, a Ford Focus travelling southbound on U.S. Route 20 collided with the Tahoe, sending both occupants of the Focus to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment on their injuries.

The operator of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene, and transported to the State Medical Examiner for identification.

The accident remains under investigation.

