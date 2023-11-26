Local merchants featured at the Clover Club for Small Business Saturday

Merchants without a permanent location could still participate in Small Business Saturday thanks to the Clover Club.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -Across the country, stores and their customers are taking part in Small Business Saturday. Here in Mercer County, local businesses are also getting in on the action with no permanent location required. In addition to the many local stores in Bluefield, West Virginia, that participate annually, the Clover Club at the Railyard has a dedicated space for a “Pop-Up Shop” that features local businesses that don’t have a brick-and-mortar location. Variety is the name of the game here. Businesses sold wreathes, jewelry, desserts, and even massages, helping to ensure there’s something for everyone’s wish list. We spoke to one vendor who returned to the Pop-Up Shop for her second year. She credits her return to the event’s organizers for creating a fun shopping experience for vendors and customers alike.

“It’s always a great crowd. Everybody’s happy to be out and shopping and enjoying this time together...” says Jessica Gunter, with Secondhand Revival and West Graham Hat Company, “...They do such a great job of organizing this. There’s music and different types of vendors, and I think that always makes a big difference. It makes the shoppers happy as well.”

Gunter encourages other small businesses to consider setting up at the Pop-Up Shop when it returns to Small Business Saturday next year.

