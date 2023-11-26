The calendar still reads Autumn, but Winter pays us a visit this week

Wind Gusts (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Temps tonight will hover in the 40s for a while, but will eventually drop to around freezing by Monday AM. As a cold front moves through, rain looks likely (on and off tonight), eventually switching to light snow/flurries across the higher terrain into Monday.

LIGHT SNOW/FLURRIES INTO MONDAY AM (maxuser | wvva weather)

No significant accumulation of snow is expected, but we’ll be COLD as the wind picks up tonight and remains gusty into tomorrow. At times, gusts could be over 30-35 MPH, so secure any decor that could blow away! Wind chills tomorrow will likely be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

TEMP FORECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A few more snow showers/flurries could pop up Monday night-Tuesday. Otherwise, we’ll just be cold and windy with passing clouds. Low temps Monday night will hit the teens and 20s. Highs Tuesday will only make it into the upper 20s-low 30s thanks to strong NW wind flow. Tuesday night looks dry and cold with lows in the teens. Wind chills will likely dip into the single digits at times Monday night-Tuesday AM and Tuesday night-Wed AM. BUNDLE UP AND KEEP PETS AND LIVESTOCK WARM TOO!

FROST/FREEZE FORECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

By Wednesday, temps will start to warm back up, and we should be much more seasonable (though a bit unsettled) by the end of the work week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.