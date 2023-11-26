Bluefield’s first “Youth Pop-Up Shop” lets kids participate in Small Business Saturday

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -In the name Small Business Saturday, “small” generally refers to the size of the business, but in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Saturday, it could also refer to the size of the young business owners at one local Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop.

Small Business Saturday first started in 2010. But at the Craft Memorial Library this year, kids could join in the holiday as well, not only as customers, but as vendors. This was the Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority’s first Small Business Saturday with businesses solely created by kids. But the kids here say the idea has already struck gold.

“I made sixty bracelets to sell,” says Sloane, owner of “Poppies and Pearls.”

We asked her how many of those she sold.

“I’ve sold... I don’t know, but I have six left,” says Sloane.

We spoke to Elizabeth Gautier, of “Izzie’s Creations,” who is starting her entrepreneurial journey at the age of seven by using cedar woodchips from her family’s sawmill to create a product that she says will make a great addition to your car or closet. She shared some wisdom from her life as a young business owner.

“...It’s probably that it’s... fun, like, you know, making money and stuff,” she says.

Her mom, Savannah Gautier, says, besides the money, Elizabeth has also gained an opportunity to learn and grow.

“...Taking responsibility and having to get up and make them and having to set up and come and get up early, so I think it’s been really good for her, and she loves to see people and talk...”

And she wasn’t the only one learning. We spoke to Peyton and Maddie Dillon and Paylin and Piper Cline of “Brace Yourself” who were originally competitors, before deciding to combine their business to increase revenue.

“They were originally going to make their own and we were originally going to make our own, so then...” says Paylin Cline.

“We decided that if we did it together, then we could make a lot more and... We’d probably do better because we know more people if we do it together,” continued Peyton Dillon.

The four young entrepreneurs say creating a business taught them the value of teamwork and how to work together without arguing, something even adults need to learn from time to time.

All the kids we spoke to say they had a great sales day during this year’s Small Business Saturday

