Alorica Intuit open house invites community into building in downtown Bluefield WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you have been through downtown Bluefield West Virginia in recent years, you may have seen the Alorica Intuit building and noticed there weren’t very many people inside. That all changed on Saturday when the call center held an open house, inviting people from the community inside their doors for the first time in years.

The Alorica Intuit building was last open to the public in 2019, around the time it was nearing completion. Soon after, however, COVID-19 caused them to switch to working from home, leaving their building relatively empty. Now, they are moving back in and hoping to attract more employees to their downtown location. Their open house let people see their state-of-the-art facilities, including their training rooms, workstations, and even their game room. They also had some local vendors set up inside to coincide with Small Business Saturday. John Miller, a senior site director for Alorica says he’s glad to be able to show off this spacious office and satiate the curiosity of those who drove by their mysterious building and wondered what was inside.

“We’ve been looking for ways to just engage the community and get a little stronger presence in the community. And so, this is a great opportunity for us to open doors, get everybody in, let them see the building, and talk about the great opportunities here at Alorica,” says Miller.

Miller says they plan on using an aggressive hiring strategy to have “several hundred” employees in the building by this time next year. He says they have a variety of positions open (including leadership positions) and are looking to hire those comfortable with problem-solving and talking to people. You can go to the Alorica website to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.