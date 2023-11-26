30-year mailman honored with a statue

A veteran postal worker now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail.
By Tony Peregrin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A postal worker in Minnesota now has a statue dedicated to him and anyone who carries the mail, KEYC reports.

Harold Weed worked at the Mankato post office for over 30 years. For 25 of those 30 years, he carried the mail.

Weed hopes that the statue reminds those who pass by of all the postal employees working in all kinds of weather and situations to bring messages to loved ones and friends.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

