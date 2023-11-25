A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week

Tonight, will be fairly uneventful. Quiet and cold with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the cold side however, with lows in the upper 20s. We’ll wake up to a frosty morning Sunday, with clouds gradually building in throughout the day. Highs on Sunday will be seasonable one last time, sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. As we head into the overnight hours, we’ll see a frontal system approach that will bring some rain and wind. Our upper elevations could see a bit of a wintry mix. In addition to the rain, the wind and cold air will arrive Monday morning.

Cold and windy at the start of the work week. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Monday we’re going to see the chance for some upslope snow showers, mainly along our western facing slopes. It will be cold enough for some areas to possibly see a dusting, with upper elevations of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties looking at up to an inch and a half of snow. The rest of us will be cold and dry on Monday. Winds will be strong, and when combined with the cold air, we’ll see wind chills in the 20s and teens on Monday, with single digit wind chills possible Tuesday morning. High temperatures on Monday will be sitting in the mid 30s, with most looking at the possibility of staying around freezing or lower all day on Tuesday.

Wind chill could reach down into the single digits on Tuesday morning. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

