Princeton advances to its first state championship in a crazy shootout over Bridgeport

In a wild one, the Tigers defeat the Indians 73-70 in the Class AAA semifinals
Princeton advances to its first state championship in a crazy shootout over Bridgeport
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 5 seed Princeton Tigers hosted the No. 8 Bridgeport Indians in the Class AAA semifinals Friday night. Both teams were looking to make it to the state championship in Wheeling next weekend.

The game was crazy from the get go, as the Tigers took a 7-0 lead early but the Indians would respond to tie it up 7-7. It looked the Indians would take a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter but instead Bridgeport would fumble on it’s goal line where Hezekiah Burnette would return it for a 99-yard fumble return touchdown as the Tigers would use that momentum to take a 27-7 lead into halftime.

However, there would be way more scoring from there as both teams went back and forth in the third quarter scoring six total touchdowns and Princeton would lead 47-29 into the fourth quarter.

Even in the fourth quarter the scoring would not stop as in one of the highest scoring games in WVSSAC history, Princeton wins 73-70. The Princeton Tigers advance to their first-ever state championship in school history and will await it’s opponent.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS responded to the area and found two deceased men, one inside of his...
Two dead after Thanksgiving Day shooting in Tazewell County
[Insert Caption Here]
Thanksgiving shooting leaves two dead in Tazewell County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
A dog described as an "a**hole" by a Texas shelter has been adopted.
‘Eddie is an a**hole’: Dog finds new owner after shelter challenges anyone ‘man enough’ to adopt him

Latest News

Princeton advances to its first state championship in a crazy shootout over Bridgeport
Princeton advances to its first state championship in a crazy shootout over Bridgeport
WVU Tech drops both games against Rio Grande in RSC opener
WVU Tech drops both games against Rio Grande in RSC opener
WVU Tech drops both games against Rio Grande in RSC opener
WVU Tech drops both games against Rio Grande in RSC opener
Two Virginias Postseason Week 3 Preview
Two Virginias Postseason Week 3 Preview