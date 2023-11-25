Princeton advances to its first state championship in a crazy shootout over Bridgeport

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 5 seed Princeton Tigers hosted the No. 8 Bridgeport Indians in the Class AAA semifinals Friday night. Both teams were looking to make it to the state championship in Wheeling next weekend.

The game was crazy from the get go, as the Tigers took a 7-0 lead early but the Indians would respond to tie it up 7-7. It looked the Indians would take a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter but instead Bridgeport would fumble on it’s goal line where Hezekiah Burnette would return it for a 99-yard fumble return touchdown as the Tigers would use that momentum to take a 27-7 lead into halftime.

However, there would be way more scoring from there as both teams went back and forth in the third quarter scoring six total touchdowns and Princeton would lead 47-29 into the fourth quarter.

Even in the fourth quarter the scoring would not stop as in one of the highest scoring games in WVSSAC history, Princeton wins 73-70. The Princeton Tigers advance to their first-ever state championship in school history and will await it’s opponent.

