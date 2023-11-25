Greenbrier West muscles through James Monroe, punches ticket to Wheeling

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier West Cavaliers made the plays they had to in the fourth quarter after surviving a turbulent 36 minutes.

It was 7-7 after three quarters. Cole Vandall and Isaac Agee connected on a 60-yard catch-and-run to put Greenbrier West in front. James Monroe’s Brock Parker had a pick-six to tie the game.

The Cavs went to senior Swiss army knife, Ethan Holliday down the stretch. He took direct snaps and found his way into the end zone three times and converted a crucial pass play.

The Cavaliers are 13-0 and on their way to Wheeling. James Monroe finishes the season 10-2.

Greenbrier West will face defending champion, Williamstown on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the state title.

