Two dead after Thanksgiving Day shooting in Tazewell County

There is not a lot of information at the moment, the situation is an active investigation
The situation is still under investigation at this time but two people have been confirmed dead.
The situation is still under investigation at this time but two people have been confirmed dead.(WVVA)
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TIP TOP, VA. (WVVA) - The Thanksgiving holiday is marred by deadly gun violence in the Tip Top community in Tazewell County, Virginia.

Two people are confirmed dead after reported gunfire earlier this afternoon, it happened around 3 p.m according to Captain Jonathan Hankins with the Tazewell County sheriff’s office.

Not a lot of information is being released about the lethal shooting at this time.

Hankins says in part quote, “There are two individuals deceased. This is under investigation, but there is no threat to the public.”

There are no other details being released at this time, including the names of the victims or what events led up to the shooting.

This situation is an active investigation and more information is expected to be released by the sheriff’s office tomorrow.

