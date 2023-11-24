Thanksgiving shooting leaves two dead in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Two Tazewell County neighbors are dead after a Thanksgiving Day shooting.

According to Sheriff Brian Hieatt with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to two residences in the Tip Top area of Tazewell County where they found two deceased men, Terry Hager, 61, and Jerry Keen, 56.

Sheriff Hieatt states that Hager was found inside his home, while Keen was found in the front yard of his property. Evidence suggests that Keen walked through the back door of Hager’s home and shot him in his living room. After exiting the residence, Keen went back to his residence, reloaded his gun and then shot himself.

‘We may never know the exact reason that Mr. Keen decided on this day to walk across the yard and commit these terrible acts on Thanksgiving, but we believe several factors may have been bothering him for some time, including a past incident that happened in December of 2021 where Mr. Hager was charged with Malicious Wounding (a Felony) against Mr. Keen,” shared Sheriff Hieatt.

“In the end of that case, a Jury found Mr. Hager Not Guilty. Apparently, that case and other things had been bothering Mr. Keen for some time now. Either way, it is a sad situation for both families to have to cope with, especially during the holidays.”

The bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, Virginia. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are set to meet with the medical examiner on Monday, November 27, to continue this investigation.

