Families make memories during Black Friday shopping spree

BRADLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Black Friday deals draw in millions of spenders each year. That’s why it has marked its spot as America’s biggest shopping day on the calendar.

This year, however, shoppers tell WVVA that it’s not the savings they’re chasing, but the memories with those they love.

Sisters Tresa Massey and Deanna Cox were out bright and early at the Crossroads Mall in Bradley Friday morning with their aunt, Marion Bryant. While they weren’t scared to shop till they dropped, the trio says all the money in the world can’t buy a good time.

“It’s been years since I’ve gone Black Friday shopping,” Massey shared. “And I thought it would be fun to go out with my sister and my aunt since they haven’t ever been.”

And when asked what their goal for the morning was...

“Just to have fun and enjoy the day,” Cox answered.

“Make a precious memory,” Bryant added.

Meanwhile, Billy McGuff drove to the mall from Shady Spring just to spend quality time with his kids.

“My son wanted to come out this morning, so we come out this morning and [are] just enjoying the shopping and looking around...”

While the Thanksgiving weekend is centered around loved ones, sometimes family doesn’t just mean those you’re related to. Best friends Lauren Travers and Kylie Hensley tell WVVA that they were just thankful to be together, regardless of how early it was.

“I made her get up at four o’clock in the morning,” Hensley laughed.

“She made me sprint to a store,” Travers shared. “...She’s ready to go everywhere, but, honestly, it’s fun.”

These Raleigh County shoppers are only a small percentage of those sharing laughs and snagging deals on Friday. According to Forbes.com, Black Friday is estimated to bring in 130 million people, and those spenders are predicted to dish out anywhere between $957 to $966 million this holiday season.

The magazine says the average consumer will spend around $550 on Friday alone.

