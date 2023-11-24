Dry but cloudy today. Temperatures will be seasonable the next few days

If you’re heading out to do some shopping this morning, you’re going to want to grab a heavier coat. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to low 30s, leading to some frost outside, and on windshields. You’ll want to get a head start on warming up the car. We’re going to start out with overcast skies, but eventually we’ll see a decrease in clouds leading to some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable today, sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tonight clouds will build back in, leading to mostly cloudy skies, but lows in the mid to low 30s again.

Today is going to be chilly in the morning, but some sun by the afternoon should warm things up. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The latest drought monitor released yesterday and we’re seeing an increase in drought conditions. A moderate drought is now in all of Monroe County, the southern half of Summers County, and half of Mercer County, including Bluefield and Princeton. Southern Wythe County is now in a severe drought, and abnormally dry conditions are moving to cover almost the rest of our area, covering all of Raleigh and most of Fayette County.

Areas of drought have spread into the Two Virginias. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ll see a bit more sun, but the rain will stay off for another day. Mostly sunny by the afternoon, but a small chance for some quick showers exists in the morning. For most of us, highs will be in the low 50s and upper 40s. Sunday night is going to be the next chance of rain with the possibility of a wintry mix in some spots. Monday looks to be a cloudy day with the chance for some upslope snow showers.

