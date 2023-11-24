BAC to launch Holiday Gift Show on Small Business Saturday

BAC Holiday Gift Show
BAC Holiday Gift Show(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tomorrow is small business Saturday, and while stores nationwide will be participating, those here at home say they need your help.

On Saturday, the Beckley Art Center (BAC) on Johnstown Road will kick off its annual Holiday Gift Show. Organizers say the show is full of hundreds of art pieces from local artists- including jewelry, pottery, Christmas tree ornaments, paintings and more- and range in price.

Each year, those at the art center challenge shoppers to buy all their Christmas presents locally, and they say this year is no different.

“We really encourage people to, instead of giving all of your money this holiday season to big box retailers, really spend that money locally,” urged the Beckley Art Center’s Executive Director Mandy Lester. “Keep that money in the community. Help our community thrive and grow and get better.”

The show will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and will feature art demos and live music. The shop will stay open until Saturday, December 16.

