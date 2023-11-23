Government building vandal arrested in Marion

By Martin Staunton and Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Va. (WVVA) - Police on Tuesday released the name of their suspect in a string of vandalism acts, involving U.S. Government property in the Two Virginias. According to a Lieutenant with the Town of Marion, Va.’s Police Department, 46 year-old Will Samuels of Port Arthur, Texas, reportedly told law enforcement he was politically motivated, and that’s why he focused on federal targets.

The trail of damage started just before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday in Bluefield, W.Va., when a brick or rock smashed through a window in the Federal Building downtown. Then, the next act of vandalism was reported across the state line in Wythe County, Va.. There, it was a busted window at a post office. A short time later, another post office was targeted in the town of Marion in Smythe County, Va..

Town Police say the Wythe County deputies report says Samuels not only claimed responsibility -- he also reportedly confessed his motive: frustration over his perception of unfair treatment of Former President Donald Trump in the media.

Samuels was booked on a class six felony in the town of Marion, and sent to Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. In W.Va., Bluefield City Police said the incident in Bluefield has been referred to the United States Marshal Service.

No injuries have been reported.

