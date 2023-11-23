Fair weather will persist through Black Friday

We’ll remain cool with slim rain chances into the weekend
BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST
BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Updated: 42 minutes ago
THURSDAY NIGHT
THURSDAY NIGHT

As we head into Thursday evening, we’ll remain cool and dry. Overnight, temps will hit the 20s and low 30s, and frost will be likely in many areas to start Friday morning.

FRIDAY
FRIDAY

Friday will bring lots of passing clouds, but most of any rain should stay to our south. We’ll be cool with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE

Temps will drop again into the weekend, but rain chances will remain low, with only the slim chance of a stray shower/snow flurries (mainly on Sunday). We’ll otherwise be chilly and partly sunny to mostly cloudy through the weekend with highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Low temps will be in the 20s and 30s Saturday and Sunday night.

Next week looks to remain on the cooler side for this time of the year...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

