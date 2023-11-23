Checking in with Thanksgiving essential workers

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - People like first responders, health care workers and even those working in grocery stores will be at work today. Each one has a unique role in making sure society functions.

As everyone knows crime doesn’t stop, injuries don’t stop and forgetting a necessary ingredient for thanksgiving dinner also happens. WVVA checked in with a grocery store manager and a detective with one local police department and get their thoughts on working on thanksgiving.

“Working on thanksgiving, I mean it has its challenges sometimes. You want to be home with your family. A lot of the family comes in around that time but in this job that part of the sacrifices that we make to make sure that everybody is safe,” said Detective Kevin Ross with Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department

“I’m thankful that I even have a job. You know I’m thankful that I got up today. I’m thankful for a lot of things. I’ve survived a lot of hardships and bad things in my life to be where I am now. So it could definitely be so much worse. It could be so much worse. There’s a lot of people today that aren’t even warm and aren’t going to have a good meal and don’t have a family and that’s awful,” said Grant’s manager, Kristina Dixson.

