Bluefield Union Missions hands out food for Thanksgiving

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Volunteers at the Bluefield Union Mission took time to give back to those who need a little help in the community. Volunteers distributed hot Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings to those in need.

The director for the Bluefield Union Mission says this is the 92nd annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. Volunteers also handed out hygiene kits and warm coats to those who needed them as well.

“It’s been a tradition going all the way back to 1931. It’s also a time where we all come together. Our volunteers just give of ourselves which is really the highest form of worship, when you give of yourself,” said Bluefield Union Missioner director, Craig Hammond.

“Its really a big part of the holiday for us. We really enjoy it,” said volunteer, Josh Martinez.

On Wednesday the Union Mission gave out food bags that included turkey.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.